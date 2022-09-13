Toy show 3.JPG

GRAY — The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

According to organizers, the location will be at Farm and Home Building No. 4. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

