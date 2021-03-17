GRAY — If you’re looking for the “tried and true” items you’ve enjoyed collecting for years, then pay a visit to the Appalachian Fairground this Saturday and you might just find that hidden gem you’ve been looking for.
For 17 years, local resident and former card shop owner Michael Stevens has been hosting the Toy and Hobby show for the region, bringing in dozens of loyal vendors while raising thousands of dollars for worthy nonprofit organizations.
He doesn’t do it to make money. At best, he breaks even. No, the reason Stevens has done the show for nearly two decades is his love for the hobby and a desire to give back to the community.
“It’ll be the same type of show, but it’s always different. We’ll have some new “old” stuff coming in. I’m just absolutely amazed at the quality of the merchandise that comes to the show,” Stevens said of his vendors. “We’re not (a large event), but my friends who come and do this every year they do bring some really neat stuff.”
ABOUT THE SHOW
The one-day Toy and Hobby Show — now in its 17th year — is returning to the Appalachian Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Farm and Home building (the large, main building on the grounds).
Admission is $5 per person with children ages 12 and under admitted free.
You must wear a mask while you’re in the building, and social distancing is encouraged.
Stevens said he has 63 different dealers coming in for the show, offering about 200 tables full of merchandise, including thousands of comic books, a healthy assortment of boxed and loose action figures, vehicles and playsets, hundreds of Pop figures, vintage toys, vinyl records, posters and sports memorabilia.
Weather permitting, there might even be a couple of vendors set up outside the main building on Saturday.
“I just wish I could figure out a way to get a few more people in the building, because I’ve got several dealers who want more spots as it gets closer (to Saturday),” Stevens said.
PROCEEDS FROM THE EVENT
In addition to the usual collectibles, Stevens said one dealer is supposed to be bringing a nice selection of trains and die cast toys. On a personal note, Stevens will be offering comic books, vinyl records and sports cards from his personal collection.
“I’m bringing stuff that hasn’t seen the light of day in 20 years, not since I closed my card shop,” Stevens said. “Cards are hotter now than at any time since the ’80s and ’90s, and some of it is really nice and the other stuff I’m still hoping someone will want it.”
All proceeds from Saturday’s show will benefit the Appalachian Fairgrounds Youth Scholarship program. The scholarships benefit students who plan to pursue degrees in agriculture and farming related fields.
Last year, the Toy and Hobby Show raised more than $4,000 for Rolling Thunder.
For more information, visit Tri-Cities Toy and Hobby Show on Facebook or call (423) 538-0202.