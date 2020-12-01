The Abingdon Convention & Visitors Bureau has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.
In addition to funds received directly by the town, Abingdon’s major attractions also received marketing grants, totaling almost $55,000 invested in the community. Other recipients are Barter Theatre, The Crooked Road, Virginia Highlands Festival, and William King Museum of Art.
More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.
The Abingdon CVB will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to promote spring travel to Abingdon. The grant will fund targeted digital advertising, as well as a series of outdoor, pop-up visitor centers held throughout the town and neighboring communities.
According to Tourism and Marketing Manager Amanda Livingston, “The pandemic has highlighted more than ever the value of in-person interactions, and our partners have reported how much they value our referrals. That spark of personal connection cannot be recreated through a screen, no matter how hard we try. Pop-Up Visitor Center events allow sharing the love in two directions: our staff and volunteers will share what they love about this amazing region, while soliciting stories, videos and photos of what visitors love about their vacation.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”
Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Washington County spending more than $112 million in 2019, supporting 1,183 work opportunities and contributing $7.8 million in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.