Larron Ables, a diesel technician from Church Hill, took fourth place in the CBS show, "Tough as Nails," Wednesday night.
But in the end, his team, Savage Crew, won the team competition.
The show's finale was Wednesday night and featured skilled trade and blue-collar workers and tests them by having them complete many different challenges.
Twelve people are competed on season four of “Tough As Nails,” which premiered on Jan. 4.
Ables lost to eventual winner Jorge Zavala. The show saw the two men going into overtime, competing for the third spot in the finals. Zavala won the overtime and eventually won the top spot overall in the individual competition.
The competition was divided into two parts: the individual and the team components. The winner of the individual competition received the Tough As Nails title, $200,000 and a Ford Super-Duty truck.
Each week one person was eliminated from the individual competition, but they remained on the show for the team competition. The cast is split into two teams that compete in different challenges.
For each team competition, they receive $2,000 per person, and the first team to win five challenges received a cash bonus of $60,000 or $10,000 per individual.
Church Hill Competitor
Ables, a diesel technician, who lived in Austin, Texas, when he was picked for the show.
After filming the show in the fall of 2021, Ables decided to relocate closer to family, became a Church Hill resident in December 2022, and now works at the John Deere location in Kingsport.
Season four was not the first one that Ables applied for. He said he also applied for seasons two and three. Ables said he wanted to be on the show because he thought he could win and continue the legacy of previous competitors.
“I decided to compete for two reasons,” Ables told the Times News this week. “First of all, it was something that I felt that I could not only compete in, but it was something that I felt I could excel at and even claim the Tough as Nails title. Then the second thing was, it’s just the legacy and the honor that have been set before me in previous seasons with previous contestants, through their willingness to do anything and everything to get the job done and being willing to work long hours to get their hands dirty. I want to be part of that legacy.”
Ables said he loved being on the show.
“Oh, man, I loved every aspect of competing on ‘Tough As Nails,’ ” Ables said. “I loved everything from all of the crew and the cast members, the production guys and how incredible everyone was at their job. But again, being able to have this second family of people that were in the same kind of work and that did the same thing for a living and that took pride in getting dirty every day. I enjoyed every moment of being in that production and being on that show. It was incredible.”