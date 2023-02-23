Tough As Nails

“Welcome to Catalina Island” – Host Phil Keoghan welcomes 12 new crew members to Catalina Island, off the coast of Southern California, to kick off season four, on a special two-hour season premiere of TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Jan. 4 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Larron Ables. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Cliff Lipson

Larron Ables, a diesel technician from Church Hill, took fourth place in the CBS show, "Tough as Nails," Wednesday night.

But in the end, his team, Savage Crew, won the team competition.

