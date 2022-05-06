The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a tornado watch for much of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The watch is in effect through 8 p.m. for 34 counties in East Tennessee, including Sullivan, Hawkins, Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties. Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia are also included.
Scattered thunderstorms are likely, NWS reports, with some being locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado could occur with some storms.