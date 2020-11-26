KINGSPORT — As the family comes in from around the country and the smells of turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin return to Kingsport, the Kingsport Fire Department has a list of tips to keep your family safe.
Thanksgiving, like all holidays that center around a meal, poses a number of fire hazards.
By following this list of tips, you can help keep your family, your neighbors, and your home safe during this hectic time of the year.
Stay around the food. When cooking on the stove, make sure that at least one adult is in the kitchen to watch the stovetop.
When cooking more time-intensive items like turkey, the fire department advises that at least one adult remain in the home in case of an emergency.
Keep the kids away from hot surfaces. Children should be kept at least 3 feet away from stovetops. Children should also be kept away from hot liquids like gravy or coffee, because splashes from these items can cause serious burns. Electrical cords from items such as electric knives, coffee makers, plate warmers or mixers, as well as any matches or utility lighters, should be kept out of the reach of children.
Children should also never be left unattended in a room with a lit candle or allowed to handle knives. Floors, especially in the kitchen, should be kept clear of any pets, children, and toys to avoid tripping hazards.
Smoke detectors should be tested prior to Thanksgiving preparations. This can be done by simply pressing the button on the smoke detector.
Thanksgiving is the most dangerous day for fire risks, followed closely by Christmas and Easter. In 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,630 house fires on Thanksgiving.