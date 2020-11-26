KINGSPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected what Thanksgiving looks like for everyone. Smaller gatherings. Less travel. Fewer people around the dinner table. Sure, we’ll eat hearty meals, and yearn for better days, a return to normalcy and pray it improves in time for Christmas.
But, for many families across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the pandemic has completely altered the landscape of their lives. They’ve lost jobs or had their hours cut drastically.
They’re struggling to keep their homes and pay their bills; the holidays suddenly seem like a train barreling toward them.
The Times News Rescue Fund aims to help alleviate some of that stress by providing needed food assistance for the holidays. This year’s Rescue Fund fundraising campaign begins today.
“Most have heard, ‘Better to give than to receive,’ but I don’t think that’s been more truthful than this holiday season — in the midst of a pandemic,” said Kingsport’s Allen Rau, vice president of Six Rivers Media, Inc., which owns the Times News. “The Rescue Fund is an excellent opportunity to truly make a difference in the lives of those who need help.”
Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. Rescue Fund families are screened by social services agencies in Virginia and by the Kingsport Salvation Army in its service area.
No gift is too small. Every penny helps the less fortunate in our region — which this year includes a number of individuals and families who were forced to seek help for the first time.
“We’re definitely seeing an increase in new clients who have never had to receive assistance before. They were middle class and trying hard just to make ends meet when they had their hours cut or their jobs eliminated, and that’s hard enough. Then they think, ‘Oh my goodness, what am I going to do about Christmas?’” said Major Jayne May, who meets with Christmas assistance applicants at The Salvation Army in Kingsport.
Fortunately, The Salvation Army was there to be able to answer that question, and May said that’s thanks in large part to its partnership with the Times News Rescue Fund and the generosity of this community.
“If we did not have this partnership, we would have to purchase food through the donations that come in through the Red Kettle, which we could do,” May explained.
“But because of the partnership, we can make those kettle funds stretch further into the year. We can still do rental assistance in March. We still have our lights on in April. We can still keep our doors open through the summer — all because the Rescue Fund alleviates the cost of food. We’re able to help more people that way.”
This year alone, more than 800 local families in Southwest Virginia and Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee will benefit from money raised through the Times News Rescue Fund.
“The Times News is privileged to conduct the program. But it is our readers who make it possible,” said Times News Publisher Rick Thomason.
Like any program of its kind, success is dependent on the kindness and charity of those who contribute to help others in need.
“Through the years we have found that in most cases, the families have been left in need because of some tragic misfortune. This year is no exception,” he said. “The Rescue Fund can’t change their circumstances directly, but it can provide some food, and more importantly, it shows that someone cares.”
Times News Content Director Stephanie McClellan, who heads the Rescue Fund, said the effort’s main goal is to offer hope to those who are struggling in the region.
“Over the next few weeks, the Times News will tell you about some of these families in need. We hope these stories will be a link between those who help and those who need help,” McClellan said.
“We know we can count on the tremendous generosity of our community and our readers.”
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous.
Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Dr., Kingsport, TN, 37660.