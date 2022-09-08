Seeing Elizabeth II - School patch

The Trevisker School patch Times News reporter Mike Still wore on his school cap the day he saw Queen Elizabeth II in 1967.

 Contributed/Mike Still

It was 1967. I was 5, and my parents had bundled me up to go stand along a one-lane country road in Cornwall.

There, I saw Queen Elizabeth II.

