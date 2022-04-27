KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News can now add “National Headliner Award winner” to its list of accolades.
The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the region’s methamphetamine epidemic to light through detailed data, analysis and first-person accounts of addiction and recovery.
“It’s so gratifying to see everyone’s hard work rewarded,” Six Rivers Vice President Allen Rau said. “It’s especially heartwarming when there is so much input and cooperation from the community on a subject that affects us all. On a personal level, it makes me proud to work with folks who can have such an impact.”
The 88th National Headliner Awards recognize the “best journalism in the United States in 2021,” the press release announcing the winners said. The contest was founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City and is one of the oldest and largest in the country that recognizes journalistic merit in the communications industry.
“This is one of those ‘Am-I-reading-this-right?’ moments for a publisher,” said Rick Thomason, Times News publisher and Six Rivers Media president. “Not because I have any reservations about the capabilities of our journalists, but because we were competing against exponentially larger newsrooms with more resources and in metro markets. Those are the newsrooms that typically win these types of awards.”
The Kingsport-based paper earned second place for public service in newspapers not in the top 20 media market. The Post and Courier of Charleston (which is also a Pulitzer Prize-winner) won first place. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Madison Capital Times and Appleton-Post-Crescent took third.
Other top award winners included the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago-Sun Times, the Miami Herald and the Philadelphia Inquirer, among others.
“What this proves is that when it comes to top-notch journalism — the kind that matters — size of staff is of no consequence,” Thomason said. “Instead, it’s about prioritizing. It’s about identifying issues and shining a bright, sometimes uncomfortable, light on them. It’s about pulling out all the stops to do impactful journalism. That’s what the ‘Meth Mountain’ series did.”
“Congratulations to the entire team for taking on this important topic and for this national recognition of their work. This raises the bar for journalism internally and throughout the region.”
View the rest of the Meth Mountain series here.