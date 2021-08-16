The Times News on Wednesday asked readers on Facebook the following question: What word or phrase would you use to describe the fall of Kabul? Below are some of their responses.

• “It’s a disgrace!!!!” — Kimberly Feathers Rivers

• “sad ending for twenty years of fighting !!” — Jackie Sharpe Mendenhall

• “Unsurprising.” — Jesse Foreman

• “Devastation” — Tammy L. Gustafson Hammonds

• “Tragic, but Inevitable.” — Daniel Cross

• “Predictable” — Ernestine Wright

• “Horrific” — TinaDavid Rossetti

• “Abuse of US troops efforts and lives!” — DanielorMelissia Short

• “Heartbreaking” — Patrick Parker

• “Not surprised but very sad for that country!” — Jeanette Blazier

• “Demoralizing.” — Stacy Wheelock DeBord

• “Unnecessary loss of life, followed by unnecessary loss of life.” — Tracy McDonald Walters

• “It’s a disgrace to the soldiers of every military in the world that gave its sons and daughters to this effort.” — William Vaughn

• “Life-changing and world changing.” — Chad Fred Bailey

• “We failed them.” — Casey Smith

• “Unsurprising, Disheartening, and tragic.” — Susan Harrison Emery

• “Spit in the face to the families of the fallen.” — Sarah Nash

• “Inevitable regardless of who was in charge.” — Robin J Richards

• “So very horrifying and especially sad for the women who had made great advances in the last few years.” — Annette Overbay

• “Sickening” — Mary Sue Johnson Wilson

• “Lord, have mercy on our world.” — Conni Taylor Wells

Recommended Videos