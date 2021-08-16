The Times News on Wednesday asked readers on Facebook the following question: What word or phrase would you use to describe the fall of Kabul? Below are some of their responses.
• “It’s a disgrace!!!!” — Kimberly Feathers Rivers
• “sad ending for twenty years of fighting !!” — Jackie Sharpe Mendenhall
• “Unsurprising.” — Jesse Foreman
• “Devastation” — Tammy L. Gustafson Hammonds
• “Tragic, but Inevitable.” — Daniel Cross
• “Predictable” — Ernestine Wright
• “Horrific” — TinaDavid Rossetti
• “Abuse of US troops efforts and lives!” — DanielorMelissia Short
• “Heartbreaking” — Patrick Parker
• “Not surprised but very sad for that country!” — Jeanette Blazier
• “Demoralizing.” — Stacy Wheelock DeBord
• “Unnecessary loss of life, followed by unnecessary loss of life.” — Tracy McDonald Walters
• “It’s a disgrace to the soldiers of every military in the world that gave its sons and daughters to this effort.” — William Vaughn
• “Life-changing and world changing.” — Chad Fred Bailey
• “We failed them.” — Casey Smith
• “Unsurprising, Disheartening, and tragic.” — Susan Harrison Emery
• “Spit in the face to the families of the fallen.” — Sarah Nash
• “Inevitable regardless of who was in charge.” — Robin J Richards
• “So very horrifying and especially sad for the women who had made great advances in the last few years.” — Annette Overbay
• “Sickening” — Mary Sue Johnson Wilson
• “Lord, have mercy on our world.” — Conni Taylor Wells