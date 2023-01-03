featured Times News making change to Wednesday edition due to power outage STAFF Jan 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to a power outage at the Times News office, Wednesday's edition of the newspaper will be reduced to eight pages -- the same as Monday and Tuesday. Paper delivery may also be delayed. The paywall will also be dropped from the Times News website on Wednesday morning.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Outage Edition News Newspapers Newspaper Times News Delivery Office Recommended for you ON AIR