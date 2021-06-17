Where were you when you witnessed history?
This year will mark the 20th anniversary since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. As the world watched the towers fall, most of us made note of where we were, how we felt and what it would mean for the future of our nation. Were you in school? On the phone? With your loved ones? What do you remember?
The Times News wants to hear your story. In a special video project commemorating the 9/11 attacks, readers will have a chance to share their memories on camera. This is a unique opportunity to remember how the events of 9/11 impacted the local community and document individual experiences in a meaningful way.
Testimonials will take place throughout the summer at the Times News, 701 Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport.
If interested, contact Audrey Shuppert at ashuppert@timesnews.net to schedule a date and time.