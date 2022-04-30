The Kingsport Times News hosted a blood drive Friday with Marsh Regional Blood Center. The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents from across the region came to the newspaper's offices to give blood. In return, donors received T-shirts and other items.
centerpiece
Times News hosts Marsh Regional blood drive
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipe Video
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Hunger First director found guilty of resisting arrest
-
KPD captures "Most Wanted" fugitive, who fled on bicycle
-
Hawkins County man charged with tax evasion
-
Elizabethton man charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
-
Hawkins County traffic stop results in the seizure of over 30 grams of meth