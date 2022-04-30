Blood Drive

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER — chightower@timesnews.net

The Kingsport Times News hosted a blood drive Friday with Marsh Regional Blood Center. The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents from across the region came to the newspaper's offices to give blood. In return, donors received T-shirts and other items.

