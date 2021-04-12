KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News will host two forums this week for the mayoral and alderman candidates running in the upcoming municipal election.
The forums will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center theater. The alderman candidates will gather Wednesday; the mayoral candidates the following evening.
Both forums will last approximately an hour and are free and open to the public. However, COVID-19 protocols are still in effect, masks will be required and there will be limited seating in the theater.
The forums will also be live-streamed on the Times News website — www.timesnews.net.
“Local elections can solidify the course of a city or change its direction completely. The diverse slate of candidates in our upcoming city election has the potential to do either,” said Rick Thomason, publisher of the Times News. “We believe an educated voting public is best equipped to make smart choices at the ballot box, so the Times News is presenting these forums to hopefully give some insight into each candidate’s platform on key issues, as well as get a sense of their personality and willingness to tackle the toughest issues that face Kingsport.”
THE UPCOMING ELECTION
Kingsport’s city election will take place May 18 with voters choosing a mayor, three aldermen and two members of the Board of Education.
On the ballot for mayor is the incumbent Pat Shull (who is seeking a second term) and challengers Michael Lathrop and Brian Woliver.
Vice Mayor Colette George is seeking a third term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen while Alderwoman Betsy Cooper is seeking a second. The other alderman candidates include Sara Buchanan, Joe Carr, Wesley Combs, Bob Harshbarger, Paul Montgomery, J.S. Moore and Gerald Sensabaugh.
Alderwoman Jennifer Adler, who was elected four years ago, chose not to seek a second term this year.
All 12 candidates have been invited to participate in the Times News forums.