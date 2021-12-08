As the use of opioids diminishes, methamphetamines and fentanyl are filling the void at an alarming rate.
Overdose deaths are climbing in and around Kingsport. Meanwhile, drug kingpins pocket millions selling super-cheap, super-strength and super-addictive products.
The availability of both crystal methamphetamine and heroin increased substantially in 2021, as border restrictions decreased, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
The Times News spent six months examining the emerging crisis. Starting Dec. 26, the newspaper will publish a four-day series called “Meth Mountain,” as the Appalachian Highlands region has become known to street dealers.
This special report takes a sweeping look at the surging use of meth and fentanyl and the ripple effects in communities on both sides of the Tennessee/Virginia state line.