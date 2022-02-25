Times News logo

The Times News asked its Facebook friends for a word or phrase to describe Russia’s attack on the Ukraine. Below are some of their responses:

Don Castle

“If Trump is president, we will be at war with Russia.” Oooohhhh, the irony lol.

Stephanie Ratcliffe

This wouldn’t have happened if Trump was in office

Micheal Morelock

War never changes.

Jon Brian

War doesn’t determine who is right. Only who is left …

Brandi Neal

If Trump was in office this wouldn’t be happening. And it’s ridiculous we are not doing more to help Ukraine.

Jeff Weatherford

Russia and Ukraine is only the beginning

James Wilmoth

I just wonder what is next will it be Poland or another NATO country. Unfortunately we have embolden Putin due to our failures

Dustin Peters

Keep the US out of it!

Tim Arnold

Biblical

DC Hammon

Sure could go for some mean Tweets an 1.80 gas right now

Corey Templeton

Bullied

Bob Anders

Is this the beginning of the end?

Pray for our nation and our world leaders

Clare Clarity

No not World War III please not a Third World War. This world has already gone through enough chaos

Christina Bellamy

Putin waited ... now he is acting. He knows our “leader” is a weak minded shell of a man and he doesn’t fear him. Please pray for our country.

Star Clifton

Anyone who has been invested in geopolitics since the 1994 invasion of Chechnya could’ve seen this coming

We learned nothing from the 2014 Crimean invasion and here we are, 8 years to the day, watching the same event unfold with even more consequences

Chad Cooper

WW3

Betty A. Kramer

Disgusting. They have no right to invade

Robert Grant Grigsby

The Post-Cold War Era, and the World Order we have built since the end of World War II is over. We’ve entered a new era in history and geopolitically. Maybe it will be better, but given the relative peace enjoyed since the end of the Cold War, I doubt it will be.

Mimi Merideth

Prayers for Ukraine, prayers for all our Troops and NATO and the USA and our leaders.

Stephanie Lockner

World War 3

Allen Hege

America is weak under this administration. Sanctions won’t work against Russia. Maybe a smaller country but against Russia it won’t work. Not as quick as Ukraine would like it to. Putin knows this that’s why he is not worried about sanctions.

Gary Hutchins

Power grab.

Heather Young

Smokescreen

Debra Shoun

Appeasement: Putin is the Hitler.

Jean Bennett

Putin knowing he has Xi in his corner begins the conquest.

David Gray

Bible Prophecy, the bear of the east is awake and marching west

Jennifer Doyle Kiser

Tyrants.

Jennifer Linebaugh-Baker

Unnecessary and heartbreaking

Susie Peters

Unnecessary

Hobie Salyers

The Cold War had never ended just gotten colder till the ice finally cracked

Harmony Kennedy Witte

Manufacturing consent with the drum beat of war because the last 20 year war didn’t provide enough blood to grease the gears of capitalism and imperial domination.

Keith Dockery

Totally uncalled for.

Becky Reynolds Dixon

Elections have consequences

Rick Horton

PEACE thru STRENGTH....EVIL thru WEAKNESS...

Courtney Kilgore

Putin was amenable to having pro Russian puppet leaders, but once a President of Ukraine who didn’t bow to him was elected, he would not allow independence or NATO participation. He already has Crimea. Who is next?

Cheryl Paxson

Ridiculous! Its like kids fighting over who has the most marbles.

Doris Jones Jenkins

Prayers for all! Very unnecessary!

Conni Taylor Wells

Our interference should be carefully measured against the perceived danger it poses to OUR people.

Donna Childress

Economic effect, prices will go up up up and up

Linda Johnson Thompson

Senseless

Tina Cox

False flag

Sandra Rose Jones

Scary

Chris Owens

This should be an opportunity for Americans to Unite and stand together against a common enemy, putin.

I am proud to support the United States of America and OUR military over putin.

Those attacking our nation to support and defend putin — are traitors.

Gaye Sturgill Phillippi

Despot

Rick Songer

WWIII starting

