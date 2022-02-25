The Times News asked its Facebook friends for a word or phrase to describe Russia’s attack on the Ukraine. Below are some of their responses:
Don Castle
“If Trump is president, we will be at war with Russia.” Oooohhhh, the irony lol.
Stephanie Ratcliffe
This wouldn’t have happened if Trump was in office
Micheal Morelock
War never changes.
Jon Brian
War doesn’t determine who is right. Only who is left …
Brandi Neal
If Trump was in office this wouldn’t be happening. And it’s ridiculous we are not doing more to help Ukraine.
Jeff Weatherford
Russia and Ukraine is only the beginning
James Wilmoth
I just wonder what is next will it be Poland or another NATO country. Unfortunately we have embolden Putin due to our failures
Dustin Peters
Keep the US out of it!
Tim Arnold
Biblical
DC Hammon
Sure could go for some mean Tweets an 1.80 gas right now
Corey Templeton
Bullied
Bob Anders
Is this the beginning of the end?
Pray for our nation and our world leaders
Clare Clarity
No not World War III please not a Third World War. This world has already gone through enough chaos
Christina Bellamy
Putin waited ... now he is acting. He knows our “leader” is a weak minded shell of a man and he doesn’t fear him. Please pray for our country.
Star Clifton
Anyone who has been invested in geopolitics since the 1994 invasion of Chechnya could’ve seen this coming
We learned nothing from the 2014 Crimean invasion and here we are, 8 years to the day, watching the same event unfold with even more consequences
Chad Cooper
WW3
Betty A. Kramer
Disgusting. They have no right to invade
Robert Grant Grigsby
The Post-Cold War Era, and the World Order we have built since the end of World War II is over. We’ve entered a new era in history and geopolitically. Maybe it will be better, but given the relative peace enjoyed since the end of the Cold War, I doubt it will be.
Mimi Merideth
Prayers for Ukraine, prayers for all our Troops and NATO and the USA and our leaders.
Stephanie Lockner
World War 3
Allen Hege
America is weak under this administration. Sanctions won’t work against Russia. Maybe a smaller country but against Russia it won’t work. Not as quick as Ukraine would like it to. Putin knows this that’s why he is not worried about sanctions.
Gary Hutchins
Power grab.
Heather Young
Smokescreen
Debra Shoun
Appeasement: Putin is the Hitler.
Jean Bennett
Putin knowing he has Xi in his corner begins the conquest.
David Gray
Bible Prophecy, the bear of the east is awake and marching west
Jennifer Doyle Kiser
Tyrants.
Jennifer Linebaugh-Baker
Unnecessary and heartbreaking
Susie Peters
Unnecessary
Hobie Salyers
The Cold War had never ended just gotten colder till the ice finally cracked
Harmony Kennedy Witte
Manufacturing consent with the drum beat of war because the last 20 year war didn’t provide enough blood to grease the gears of capitalism and imperial domination.
Keith Dockery
Totally uncalled for.
Becky Reynolds Dixon
Elections have consequences
Rick Horton
PEACE thru STRENGTH....EVIL thru WEAKNESS...
Courtney Kilgore
Putin was amenable to having pro Russian puppet leaders, but once a President of Ukraine who didn’t bow to him was elected, he would not allow independence or NATO participation. He already has Crimea. Who is next?
Cheryl Paxson
Ridiculous! Its like kids fighting over who has the most marbles.
Doris Jones Jenkins
Prayers for all! Very unnecessary!
Conni Taylor Wells
Our interference should be carefully measured against the perceived danger it poses to OUR people.
Donna Childress
Economic effect, prices will go up up up and up
Linda Johnson Thompson
Senseless
Tina Cox
False flag
Sandra Rose Jones
Scary
Chris Owens
This should be an opportunity for Americans to Unite and stand together against a common enemy, putin.
I am proud to support the United States of America and OUR military over putin.
Those attacking our nation to support and defend putin — are traitors.
Gaye Sturgill Phillippi
Despot
Rick Songer
WWIII starting