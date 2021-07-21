We asked our Facebook friends for a word or phrase to describe the space trips by billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. Below are some of their responses.
Joshua Dylan Wilcox
“Ive literally ran out of ideas to spend my billions on”
Karen J Hutson
Waste
Liesa Jo Jenkins
Ego trip
Dan Gramer
A new era. This type of spacecraft has been in the works since at least 1995, and took WAY longer than expected.
Brian Archer
All the rich kids are doing it.
Julie Blazer Holt
Quick
Tony King
I think what we did 52 YEARS AGO TODAY was much cooler.
#Apollo11
Alice Alesia Bennett
It was unreal. just like a futuristic movie or a very expensive carnival ride.
Laura Wilson Springer
Monumental
Sara Mullins
New Space Age
Ashley Clark
It didn’t look like a rocket shipLacey Robinson
One giant leap for a man and one small step for mankind.
Anne Tolley
Happy for Wally Funk!
Joyce Mills
Money waisted again!!!
Jamie Anders Tipton
Happy for the folks involved, the future is wide open
Kimberly Sigmon
anticlimactic!
Fleda Kern
Brave
Debbie Doxstader Dunn
Dollywood ride for the rich and famous.
Michael Callahan
Capitalism.
Lorie Keller
Wasteful
Jason Salley
History made in the pursuit of commercial space travel. Truly amazing to see in my lifetime!
Ron Castle
Carbon footprint, OK for the wealthy?
Jennifer Absher Patterson
Waste of money!
Travis Dickenson
I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.
Cathy Stokes Anderson
Entrepreneur.
Sherry Rickards
“Engage”
Jodi Just
Money CAN buy happiness!
Kathy Dickenson
Money wars
Gertrude Johnson
PEOPLE ARE GOING HUNGRY
Tamara McClellan
Must be nice to have money
Jerome N Angie
Man, I’ve bought a lot of crap from Amazon!
Jonathan Case
You’ll never see this happen in a socialist or communist country. Period.
Connie Gilley Boling
So many homeless, hungry and medically in need for someone to spend this kind of money on this show of wealth ...
Glenda Adkins Miles
Foolish
Anna SighSki
Spoiled children.
Dreama Fields Anderson
This is a reason to tax the rich even more. There are many hungry children that they could feed with this wasted money!
David Alvis
They preach about lower carbon emissions and reducing our footprint while they do stunts like this and have footprints 100s of times larger than that of average citizens. Hypocrites!!