The Times News asked its Facebook friends for a word or phrase to describe air travel this holiday season. Below are some responses:
Kevin Culbertson
Non existent for me
Margaret Gilliam Kaylor
Traveling Duffield express to my house
Alan Cloyd
Like that movie Home Alone a madhouse
Gary L. Mace
“Reduce airspeed, expect holding, delay indefinite.” — retired air traffic controller
Chris Cobb
Planes, trains and automobiles
Sidney Melrose
“U.S. Entitlement-minded behavior on full display”
Sherry Rickards
Mostly miserable. A necessary evil.
Vicki Helton
Stay grounded.
Dick Acker
Anxiety
Erik Tedder
Avoid at all costs