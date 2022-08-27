KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News might need to make room for its haul from the annual Tennessee Press Association Awards.
The Times News won the top general excellence award for the fourth division in the TPA’s annual contest, co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee System.
Points were awarded for each entry in the TPA contest, and general excellence honors were based on the newspaper’s total points in their division. The Times News earned 75 points.
The Tennessean, the Times News, The Nashville Ledger, The Standard Banner and the Brownsville Press all won the top general excellence awards in their respective divisions, which are divided by circulation size.
“It was really amazing to see everyone’s hard work rewarded,” said Allen Rau, Six Rivers Media CEO. “I’m so proud of what they’ve accomplished and can’t wait to see what the future holds. Our local news may look different but the mission will remain the same: to stay involved in our communities and help keep the public informed about their community.”
The Times News also swept the contest’s top categories of editorials, best single editorial, and public service. Newspapers that win first-place awards in those categories receive $250 from UT’s Edward J. Meeman Foundation.
The Times News was awarded the contest’s top awards for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the region’s methamphetamine epidemic to light through detailed data, analysis, and first-person accounts of addiction and recovery. Earlier this year, the Times News also won a National Headliner Award and the Tennessee Board Association Fourth Estate Award for the “Meth Mountain” series.
The Times News received seven first-place awards in the categories for best education reporting, best personal column, headline writing, editorials, best single editorial, public service, and investigative reporting.
The newspaper’s sister paper, the Johnson City Press, won six first-place awards.
Times News awards also included second place for best business coverage, best sports coverage, local features, best personal humor column, best breaking news coverage, and coronavirus features coverage, among other awards in various categories.