KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News won 23 awards in this year’s Tennessee Press Association contest, including the general excellence award in its division.

The awards were announced Friday during the TPA’s annual awards luncheon in Franklin, Tennessee. The Times News earned the general excellence honor in the fourth division for the second consecutive year.

