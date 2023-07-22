KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News won 23 awards in this year’s Tennessee Press Association contest, including the general excellence award in its division.
The awards were announced Friday during the TPA’s annual awards luncheon in Franklin, Tennessee. The Times News earned the general excellence honor in the fourth division for the second consecutive year.
“Congratulations to our newsroom team for your recent recognition by the Tennessee Press Association,” said Ron Waite, group publisher and COO of Six Rivers Media, the parent company of the Times News. “It’s always an honor to be recognized for your work especially when it’s coming from your peers!”
Co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee System, the TPA awards celebrate excellence in all areas of journalism, including reporting, photography, design and more. Awards are distributed in five divisions, which are determined by circulation size.
This year’s TPA contest was judged by journalists from the Virginia Press Association. Points were awarded for each winning contest entry, and general excellence honors were based on the newspaper’s total points in its division.
The Times News received first place awards in six categories: public service, investigative reporting, best editorial, best graphics and/or illustrations, best news photograph and best news reporting. Newspapers that receive first place awards in the editorial and public service categories receive $250 prizes from UT’s Edward J. Meeman Foundation.
The public service, investigative reporting and editorial wins stemmed from the Times News’ “Lost & Loaded” series, published in October. The series took a look at stolen firearms in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and found that almost 400 firearms had been stolen in the region in 2021, with only about 16% recovered and returned to their owners.
“Awards are great because they are demonstrative of the effort and dedication of Times News’ journalists,” said Rob Walters, managing editor of the Times News. “They distinguish themselves through their commitment to serving our readers.”
Other awards included second place for best education reporting, third place for best business coverage, second place for headline writing, second place for make-up and appearance and second place for best special issue or section.
Three of the Times News’ sister newspapers, the Johnson City Press, The Erwin Record and Herald & Tribune, also took home awards.
“Reporting on our community, for our community, is what we are here for. It’s our mission. All the hard work and changes we have made are to continue on this mission,” said Allen Rau, CEO of Six Rivers Media. “I am so proud of everyone here at Six Rivers. These awards validate what we do, especially coming from colleagues.”