The Kingsport Aquatic Center said Wednesday it is still looking for volunteers to be timekeepers for two upcoming swim meets.
Timekeepers are needed for the Mid-South event on Feb. 2-4, according to a press release from the city of Kingsport.
Each day has a morning session from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on the final day there is also an evening session from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Aquatics Program Coordinator Madison Gump said virtually anyone can do the job. All you have to do is stand behind the diving block and be able to push the button on a stopwatch.
“We had good response from the swimming community and several folks stepped up to volunteer as timekeepers,” Gump said in the release. “But we need just a few more to put us over the top. Even if you can do just one session, it still helps us tremendously.”
The timekeepers are volunteers and as such would not be paid for their services. However, Gump said the KAC typically provides its volunteers with snacks in the morning and a dinner option during the evening session.
In addition, these events would be a good opportunity for students to earn volunteer hours for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.
If you are interested in volunteering to be a timekeeper, please contact Madison Gump at 343-9767 or email her at madisongump@kingsporttn.gov.