After being on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Netherland Inn’s annual high tea event will return later this month.
Those attending should be sure to wear your fanciest hat and enjoy a typical 1800s afternoon of high tea at the Netherland Inn, city officials said.
“The event is a way for the community to experience what the Netherland Inn was like in the 1800s and if someone doesn’t have a fancy hat, we will provide one for them,” said Glenda Bobalik, chair of the Netherland Inn Steering Committee. “Tickets are limited so we’re encouraging everyone to reserve your spots now.”
The event will be held from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. on June 11 in the second floor dining room of the inn located at 2144 Netherland Inn Road.
The event will include tea, finger sandwiches, scones, cakes, fruits and mints.
There will be a live musical performance by the Holley Ladies Flute Ensemble and photographs will be taken at each table and emailed to you.
A tour of the inn will take place following the tea. The cost is $20 per person and tickets are limited to 50 spots. Make checks payable to the Netherland Inn and sent to Jan Mather, 3584 Crest Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
To pay over the phone call Glenda Bobalik at (423) 483-0932. For more information, contact Jan Mather at (423) 276-6200 or by email at jcmath01@gmail.com.