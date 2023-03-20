Spring clean up

The city of Kingsport will hold its spring cleanup next week.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport will be conducting its annual spring cleanup service for city residents from March 27 to March 31, according to a city press release.

During the week, residents can place extra items on the curb for garbage crews to haul away at no extra charge. The city is encouraging residents to clean up and clean out their garages, basements, attics and outbuildings.

