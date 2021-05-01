“May the fourth be with you.” It’s a phrase that entered popular culture as a pun on “May the force be with you” from Star Wars. Fans of that film informally began to celebrate May 4 as “Star Wars Day.” Disney, which now owns the Star Wars franchise, has since officially recognized the date as such. Each year there is much ballyhoo about celebratory activities.
I am looking forward to May 4, 2021, for a different reason: one “force” in my life will be older than me again, for the next six months and 24 days. Vicki Cooper Trammell will be 59 on Tuesday, and begin her 60th year. She’s gonna kill me for those last five words.
I can’t help it. It’s in my blood to look ahead. Mom already is thinking about what to serve for Vicki’s 60th birthday dinner.
As far as my mind immediately jumping to the next milestone, I’ll blame my maternal grandfather. Two prominent items in the “front room” of his home in Lee County, Virginia, were an oak mantle clock and a cuckoo clock. The first seemed to always have been there, at least since before Mom was born. The latter came after the children were grown.
Any of the grandchildren who ever spent the night at Popie’s remember well that when the clocks chimed — and “chirped,” I suppose — each early-morning hour, Popie would announce, “It’s going on (the next hour).” If the clocks let you know it was 4 a.m., Popie let you know 5 a.m. was practically here.
I guess it came from a life of tending a farm from sunrise to sunset, or more likely pre-dawn to post-twilight. From raising nine children (a 10th died in infancy). In any case, my own experiences taught me years ago that Popie was on to something. It’s a cliché. But it’s true. Time flies. And not only “when you’re having fun.”
Vicki and I have had a ton of fun over the years. We’ve helped each other as much as we could during rough patches, too. Time flew either way.
As they approach, milestone birthdays make you feel like you’re in for a rough patch. Forty. Fifty. But they come and go. The older you get, the more each milestone’s truth is revealed: it’s a blessing.
When I reminded Mom Vicki’s birthday is Tuesday, she said we’d better start planning for next year. The big 6-0 will require a big celebration. Then she asked to see the photos of Vicki’s 40th birthday dinner at our house. We served the food inside buffet style, and guests dined at tables in the front yard.
“There were a lot of people,” Mom said. “And we had a lot of food. It was on a Sunday and I started cooking and baking the day before. Your Dad and I got up and went to church, and you went to your church with Amanda (Blevins), and then we got back here and worked in a hurry to finish getting lunch ready.”
We did have a big crowd. Lots of Skoby’s staff, past and (then-) present. Vicki’s son Nick, her mom Jo Ann. Our neighbor Katherine “Kitty” Powell. A young man who was uneasy throughout the meal because Mom had a row of old dolls posed in the dormer window overlooking the yard where we ate. And we had a lot of food. Baked chicken, meatloaf, Skoby’s lasagna. Green beans, cornbread, potato salad. Deviled eggs. Banana pudding and red velvet cake. Six months and 24 days later, Vicki helped my parents throw me a party upstairs at Skoby’s, with many of the same folks in attendance.
For Vicki’s 50th birthday, our dear friend Rosemary Smith stepped in and helped me plan a party at Rush Street on a Saturday afternoon. I spent my 50th birthday at Walt Disney World, but Vicki helped me celebrate before and after that trip.
A lot has changed since 40 and 50. Some happy. Some sad. Nick went to law school, joined the U.S. Air Force, and has traveled the world as a JAG. Vicki married the love of her life, Tiger, who treats her like a queen. My dad, Jo Ann, Kitty and Rosemary have gone on to heaven.
Now the clock’s striking 59 for Vicki (and for me come November) ... and that means it’s “going on” 60.
And time flies. Mom and I need to get busy planning the menu for May 4, 2022.
Until then, may the fourth be with you.