KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming BrewHaHa is no joke — but that doesn’t mean it’s not a laughing matter.
The event is set for Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport. The event will offer performances by three comedians, Angel Gaines, Marc LaMotte and Francisco Ramos. The event also offers pizza and beer from local vendors.
“We have another fun and entertaining night planned with an impressive lineup of absolutely hilarious comedians, incredible pizza from several of our pizza restaurants and a great selection of domestic and craft beer,” said Stephanie Hernandez, the Kingsport Chamber membership events director, in a press release. “We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and attendees for making this event possible.”
Tickets to the fourth annual event are $45 and are available through Aug. 10. Tickets include entry to the show as well as pizza and two beers. Tables are also available to reserve for $100 in addition to each ticket.
Pizza vendors include Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Dominos, Fox’s Pizza Den, Mad Greek, Main Street Pizza Company and Pizza Hut. Holston Distributing is the beverage sponsor.
Angel Gaines
Gaines has offered her comedic skills across the globe and has performed as a feature comic with Mo’Nique and George Wallace, among others. According to the release, the Los Angeles-based comedian was also chosen to hype and guide the live studio audience for Disney’s hit show, “Raven’s Home.” She is a host, emcee and frequent podcast guest. She has appeared on shows with Daphnique Springs, Earthquake for Hartbeat Entertainment Sirius radio and the Tavis Smiley Show on NPR. Gaines was also a featured comic at the JUST FOR LAUGHS Comedy Festival in Montreal, where she shared stages with comedians such as Lil Rel and Kevin Hart’s LOL Live from Montreal production. She has accompanied many all-star comedy lineups and is currently performing at colleges and clubs all across the country.
Marc LaMotte
LaMotte is a former university advisor who realized he was more successful at making students laugh than offering career advice, the release said. He offers a mix of standup comedy and storytelling that has engaged audiences in clubs across the country. He was also previously listed in Campus Activities Magazine’s “Hot Comedy Acts” to catch and recently nominated as a Reader’s Choice Best Small Venue Performer in 2016 by the magazine.
Francisco Ramos
Ramos is one of the “up and coming comics of his generation” with a “warm and energetic” style, the release stated. He also serves as the recurring character, Felix, in the Netflix show “Gentefied” and a voice-over artist for characters in “Shameless,” “Angie Tribeca” and on Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite.” Ramos also voiced King Marmoset in the animated film “Rio.” He also lends his voice to a character in Cartoon Network’s “Victor & Valentino.” He was also named one of the top 10 finalists on Last Comic Standing and has a standup special for Entre Nos on HBO.
Title sponsors for the event are Honda Kingsport and The Body Shop. The event’s associate sponsors are Asbury Place of Kingsport, Day & Zimmerman, Edward Tipton Witt Insurance and Rodefer, Moss & Company, with media sponsors including the Kingsport Times News, Spectrum Reach, Lamar Advertising, Strategic Placement Group and 98.5 WTFM. Fastsigns is the sign sponsor, and the venue sponsor is MeadowView.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Recommended Videos
Tickets can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport) or by contacting Ashley Cline, Kingsport Chamber events and communications coordinator, via email at acline@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at (423)