KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming BrewHaHa is no joke — but that doesn’t mean it’s not a laughing matter.

The event is set for Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport. The event will offer performances by three comedians, Angel Gaines, Marc LaMotte and Francisco Ramos. The event also offers pizza and beer from local vendors.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tickets can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport) or by contacting Ashley Cline, Kingsport Chamber events and communications coordinator, via email at acline@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at (423)

392-8827. Tickets can also be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video