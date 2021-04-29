KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Chamber has announced tickets for the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast are now on sale.
Sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Inc., the event will be held 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6 at the Farmers Market in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer celebrated throughout the United States.
“I am excited to be able to have this prayer breakfast where business, civic leaders and all our citizens can unite in fellowship as they pray for the success of our community and our country,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull.
This year’s program is open to the public. A ticket is required for the breakfast. Tickets are $8 each and are available at your Kingsport Chamber, 400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, in downtown Kingsport.
The program will feature various community leaders offering invocations for different aspects of the community. In addition, the program will feature music from Fairacres.
For more information on the event, call Vanessa Bennett, executive director of Operations & Talent Development, at (423) 392-8813 or email vbennett@kingsportchamber.org.
