KINGSPORT — Per Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s order, the Kingsport Senior Center, like all similar facilities across the state, has been closed the past six months to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among some of our most vulnerable residents.
Though the move was deemed necessary, it has left some 4,600 senior center members one less place to go during the day. To say they’re ready to come back is an understatement.
However, there could be a decision coming out of Nashville next week that will be good news for seniors.
“I talked with the health department on Monday and was relayed that if the governor lets this order expire on (Sept. 29), we would be able to open on (Oct. 5),” Buchanan said. “We will be ready to open. We’re just waiting to see if he’ll release us.”
It’s a decision local seniors have been waiting for for months, Buchanan said.
“Our seniors really want to come back,” she said. “More seniors than not want us to be able to open, and several of them want us to be open safely, to be with their fellow friends and socialize. There are plenty of billiards players anxious to get back in, and our exercise classes are the biggest thing seniors want to do.”
KEEPING SENIORS ENGAGED
To help keep seniors engaged during the pandemic and up to date with what’s going on within the facility, staff members have taken to Facebook, posting videos, sharing links and asking folks to send photos of what they’re doing to pass the time at home.
Staff members have recorded every one of their exercise classes and uploaded them to YouTube for seniors to watch and participate in at their leisure. The center makes posts on Facebook daily, everything from the exercise classes, to links of interesting stories, to trivia questions, helpful tips and information about other events happening within the community.
Buchanan said the senior center has held live chats with staff to allow them to ask questions about what’s going on with the facility or provide information about COVID-19 and what best to do to keep it at bay.
“Even though our facility is not allowed to be open, we are still programming for our seniors, and we do care that isolation is a real thing at home,” Buchanan said. “We’ve made wellness checks on the phone, volunteers calling other members to make sure they’re OK.”
GROWING A POPULAR SPORT
Earlier this week, the Kingsport Senior Center held a special outdoor event at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center, where members were taught the basics of pickleball, which is a game similar to tennis but played on a smaller court with a racket much like an oversized ping-pong paddle.
Anna Walters, the pickleball ambassador for Sullivan County, has been playing the game for the past three years. She was on hand this week helping the two dozen seniors who signed up to learn the art of the sport.
“We’re trying to grow pickleball. It’s a great sport. It’s ageless, and it appeals to young people, seniors ... everybody,” Walters said. “It’s easy to pick up, it’s healthy and it’s fun.”
There’s no official leagues in our region, but Walters said the organization is working on building the sport. An inter-city pickleball competition between Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol and Abingdon is scheduled to take place at V.O. Dobbins on Oct. 3.
Walter Blocker, 79, was one of the Kingsport Senior Center members who showed up for last week’s pickleball lessons.
“I think it’s wonderful, great for this city and great for us. It gets us outdoors and moving around a little bit, limber things up,” Blocker said. “I see it down in Florida quite a bit. It’s a big sport down there. I figure I needed to learn it so when I go back I can play some of it.”
Carol Smith, a member of the senior center the past 19 years, said she tried the sport a couple of times this past summer and wanted to get better.
“I’ve really enjoyed it. I don’t play a racket sport so this is a totally different experience,” Smith said. “It’s about the only thing you can do right now that’s outdoors with people, so it’s a nice opportunity to socialize.”