The city of Kingsport will begin work on three city parking lots located at 102 Shelby St., 420 Cherokee St. and all Renaissance Center lots at 1200 East Center St, on Friday at 7 a.m. through Thursday June 30.
Precision Pavement Markings, LLC will be the contractor performing the work for the city to sealcoat the parking lots and install all pavement markings.
The parking lots will be closed to the public during the project. All vehicles will need to be removed from the parking lots by 5 p.m. Thursday. Any vehicles not removed will be towed at the owners’ expense.
Drivers are asked to use alternate parking areas located along Main Street, New Street, Cherokee Street and Wateree Street during the project. Parking lot work at the Renaissance Center will be phased to ensure at least one lot is open for parking at any time during the project.
If you have any questions, please contact Pamela Gilmer with the City of Kingsport Engineering Division at (423) 229-9387.