BLOUNTVILLE — A narcotics investigation conducted by the Special Operations Unit of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three individuals on Feb. 15.

Morgan Haley Vermillion, 24; Sandra Marie Vermillion, 49, both of Mount Carmel; and Danny Justin Ely, 34, of Kingsport, were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 81 near Interstate 26, according to a press release.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you