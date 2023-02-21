BLOUNTVILLE — A narcotics investigation conducted by the Special Operations Unit of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three individuals on Feb. 15.
Morgan Haley Vermillion, 24; Sandra Marie Vermillion, 49, both of Mount Carmel; and Danny Justin Ely, 34, of Kingsport, were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 81 near Interstate 26, according to a press release.
During the stop, deputies located 12.5 grams of heroin, 2.75 grams of fentanyl, 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16.5 grams of marijuana, 19 Gabapentin pills, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the SCSO.
Morgan Vermillion was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession; possession of Schedule I narcotics for resale; Schedule II, III, and IV drug violations; and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
She remains in the Sullivan County Jail with a $25,000 bond.
Sandra Vermillion was charged with speeding, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $25,000 and she was released after posting the bond on Friday.
Ely was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000; however, he was also served with arrest warrants that do not have a bond.
The SCSO was assisted in the investigation by the TBI and Kingsport Police Department.