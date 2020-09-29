SURGOINSVILLE — As if you needed another reason to stay out of the treacherous ruins of Phipps Bend’s abandoned nuclear reactor, a recently completed Tennessee Valley Authority study revealed there are thousands of bats living there.
According to TVA Terrestrial Zoologist Elizabeth Hamrick, a recent count revealed that roughly 4,500 bats were roosting in the old concrete structure, which is off limits to humans.
“Acoustic monitors helped us confirm that the majority of the bats were federally endangered gray bats (Myotis grisescens), however there were a significant number of more common big brown bats (Eptesicus fuscus) as well, Hamrick said.
The purpose of the new study was to follow up on a survey performed at the old Phipps Bend reactor in winter 2012 that suggested there were bats roosting there at other times of the year. Large piles of bat guano were observed during that winter survey, but only a handful of bats were observed during that season.
”We’re glad they’re there”
The results of the latest TVA study were reported to the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board last week.
The IDB is currently in the process of preparing a 100-acre lot adjacent to the old nuclear plant’s cooling tower for future industrial development. The TVA also has a significant amount of electrical infrastructure located near the abandoned reactor site.
IDB chairman Larry Elkins told the Times News that protecting endangered bats can be an impediment when it comes to potential industrial development. However, the TVA study revealed that the Phipps Bend bats can safely coexist with Phipps Bend’s industrial residents.
“They’re more concerned about we might do to the bats than what the bats might do to us,” Elkins said. “They (the bats) aren’t going to bother anything. They do so much good with (eating) insects and mosquitoes.”
Elkins added, “We’re glad they’re there, and if they help discourage people from trespassing, all the better.”
Hawkins County increased security at the abandoned reactor in 2017 after someone cut a hole in the fences, and four juveniles were arrested near the facility. Police reportedly found evidence of drinking, drug use, campfires and graffiti in the reactor.
That concrete structure was built in the late 1970s to house a TVA nuclear plant, but the project was scrapped in 1981. The concrete structure is dark and treacherous, with numerous pits and holes where equipment, plumbing and electrical fixtures were supposed to be installed.
“These bats have shown a tolerance to normal activities”
“These bats have been selecting this roost for at least eight years now,” Hamrick said “The activities that are currently going on at TVA and nearby infrastructures would not be impacted since these bats have shown a tolerance to normal activities in the area.”
Hamrick said bats are a vital part of the area’s ecosystem and are beneficial to humans.
Due to all the night flying insects they eat, bats have been estimated to save U.S. farmers $3.7 billion annually by reducing crop damage and reducing the need for pesticides.
In other parts of the world they are crucial for pollinating plants and seed dispersal.
“In our area we are seeing unprecedented declines in bat populations due to a novel fungus that was introduced to the U.S. from Europe,” Hamrick said. “The fungus causes a disease known as white-nose syndrome (WNS). Since its introduction in 2006, it has killed well over 6 million bats in the U.S. and Canada.”
Hamrick added, “Finding new colonies of bats in our region allows us to get better population estimates of those animals that have been able to survive the spread of WNS. It also allows us to know where conservation efforts need to be concentrated. Of the bat species found in Phipps Bend, one was already federally listed under the Endangered Species Act (gray bat). The other, big brown bats, are not state or federally listed but have seen declines due to WNS.”