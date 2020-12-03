KINGSPORT – Two unknown people recently distracted a Roadrunner Market clerk and made off with more than $1,800 worth of cigarettes. Now, the Kingsport Police Department is asking for your help in identifying them.
According to a press release, a burglary at the Roadrunner Market (4222 Fort Henry Drive) was reported on Oct. 21. However, it turns out the incident actually took place on Sept. 26 and was not discovered until workers found a shortage in product during an inventory check.
They reviewed the video footage and found that two people – a black male and a black female – distracted a clerk while the man accessed an employee-only area and stole a large box with 31 cartons of cigarettes worth more than $1,800.
Police say the suspects left in a black and gold pickup truck.
If you can identify either suspect or know their current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.