“Woke” is a form of the verb "awake." Some of the definitions for awake are “to arouse conscious interest in”; “to be made aware of” — in simple terms, to be enlightened.
This past weekend, June 16-18, 2023, because of the awareness and enlightenment "these people" celebrated Juneteenth in Kingsport — a holiday that has been labeled "woke" by several Sullivan County commissioners, and thus does not deserve to be designated a federal holiday. Apparently some of the commissioners, one in particular, are lacking in awareness when it comes to celebrating a significant event.
Let’s look at a couple of significant events that probably would have been labeled "woke" by some Sullivan County commissioners. (1) The politicians of their day were lacking in awareness when a baby was born in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago. (2) Thirty-three years later that same baby (our Savior) was killed by people lacking awareness. Both events are celebrated today, the first as Christmas and the second as Easter. My question to the commissioners, would you have labeled these "woke" holidays because you did not understand their significance to mankind?
The commissioner that has been most vocal about celebrating Juneteenth first suggested that "these people" were essentially pawns of the "Nashville Three." Later he said Tennessee played no role in the initial reason for celebrating Juneteenth, and recently his position has been the cost of the holiday to Sullivan County.
When a person is exposed to things they don’t or won’t understand, they either make light of the knowledge, deny the knowledge, or demean the knowledge. The commissioner lacks the meaning and significance of Juneteenth, and he is just spewing out something he heard from persons that are as lacking in knowledge as he is.
Lacking insight and knowledge is not necessarily a problem. It becomes a problem when one fails to seek understanding on an issue, but still speaks on the issue, thus revealing their ignorance.