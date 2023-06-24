letterlogo

“Woke” is a form of the verb "awake." Some of the definitions for awake are “to arouse conscious interest in”; “to be made aware of” — in simple terms, to be enlightened. 

This past weekend, June 16-18, 2023, because of the awareness and enlightenment "these people" celebrated Juneteenth in Kingsport — a holiday that has been labeled "woke" by several Sullivan County commissioners, and thus does not deserve to be designated a federal holiday. Apparently some of the commissioners, one in particular, are lacking in awareness when it comes to celebrating a significant event.

