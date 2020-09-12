KINGSPORT — If you haven’t filled out your 2020 U.S. census form, please do so. You’re quickly running out of time.
It’s not an onerous task, after all. The process takes about five to seven minutes to complete — only nine easy questions to answer. Because getting an accurate count makes a difference to our community. Millions of dollars in federal funding are at stake.
That’s the message coming from members of the Complete Count Committee, a group of local representatives in Kingsport and Sullivan County who have worked for more than a year to raise public awareness about the census and motivate residents to participate.
Members of the committee gave an update on the census count to the Kingsport Kiwanis Club on Friday, pointing out that the deadline to fill out the census form is Sept. 30.
“I think it’s our civic duty to get as much money back here for our community as possible,” Kevin Flanary, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, told Kiwanians on Friday.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Beginning in 1790, and taking place every 10 years since, the U.S. government has conducted a census as mandated by the Constitution. The census is a population and housing count of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other island areas.
The results of the census determine the number of seats for each state in the House of Representatives, are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts and to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds each year. Money that goes toward infrastructure, schools, healthcare, public services and nonprofit organizations.
Tennessee’s portion is $17.3 billion, Sullivan County’s $405 million, and Kingsport’s $137 million.
“Surprisingly, most people don’t really realize what they’re passing up when they decline to respond to the census,” said Charlie Nitschke, chair of the Complete Count Committee.
THE LATEST STATISTICS
The national self-reporting rate for the 2020 census stands at 65.6%; statewide the figure is 64.9%. In Kingsport and Sullivan County, we’re doing just a tad better at 68.7 and 66.9% respectively.
However, our self-reporting rate is lower than it was in 2010. At that time, Kingsport had a 71.7% self-reporting rate and Sullivan County a 71.2% rate.
You’ve been able to fill out your census form by mail, over the phone or through a website. It’s never been easier. However, there are still too many people choosing to not participate, some 24,000 households in Sullivan County.
That’s where the field representatives come into play. Men and women who have been hitting the streets since the first of August going door to door to count as many people as possible before the Sept. 30 deadline. If you hear one knocking, then answer and take the time to fill out the form.
“The census is set to end Sept. 30, and we ask for your help in talking with family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. ... Ask them if they’ve done their census and if not, ask them to do so,” Nitschke said.