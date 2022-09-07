WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time "best burger" winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29.
Don't let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn't just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There's even one called "The Lumberjack," which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.
But the menu draws a steady stream of regulars for its mix of country cooking and traditional American diner foods.
There are daily "blue plates" including an entree, two sides and bread. Breakfast is served all day.
Among the most popular of the restaurant's desserts are homemade butterscotch pie and caramel cake. There's also ice cream, shakes, sundaes and banana splits.
The restaurant is popular for large takeout orders from area businesses and industries, from as far away as Rogersville and Johnson City. It's a regular stop for some travelers traveling U.S. 23 between Kentucky and points south — coming and going, in some cases.
Owners Marty and Marcei Wiliams work as a team in the kitchen and out front on a daily basis. Marcei's parents, Reba and Garland Stokes, get credit for introducing their daughter to Marty. Garland went to work at the Hob-Nob Drive-In when he was 15. Ultimately, he and Reba worked there for years and operated other well-known restaurants in the area before opening Marcei's Family Restaurant in downtown Gate City.
Marty and his family had frequently visited the Hob-Nob, and when he went to visit the Stokes' new restaurant Reba introduced him to Marcei.
"The rest, as they say, is history," Marty said last week.
That history included cooking and business tips from his in-laws when Marcei decided it was time for her and Marty to strike out on their own. They bought what had been the Dutch Boy on Highway 23 near the bridge over the Holston River in Weber City.
They expanded the building (10 feet on the rear) and added a dining room to the side.
We asked Williams to answer the following questions.
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: We just celebrated our 22nd anniversary on Tuesday, August 29th.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: We hand-pat our hamburgers every day using fresh meat. The burgers are different sizes, with different toppings. And we have our specialty burgers. Of our daily specials and the most popular are the hamburger steak, our meatloaf, salmon patties and chicken livers.
Q: What is your culinary education and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: I learned on the job. When I was a teenager I worked for various restaurants. As far as most of what we do here, I learned from my mother-in-law. She and my father-in-law both taught me things. She taught me how to make our gravy, and I still make it her way. Other things I've learned on my own, like our butterscotch pies. I worked on developing my own by experimenting with recipes for it until I made it my own.
Q: Explain in as much detail as possible why your restaurant is appealing to customers and how you maintain that ambience.
A: For us we've never wanted to put on airs. We want people to be comfortable coming in how they are, whether they are coming from work in an office, from church, or from working in their garden or yard. We are welcoming and aim for a friendly atmosphere.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners?
A: Very rarely. And even then it would be very few that we would consider sharing.
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: Again I would go back to the relaxed, friendly and welcoming atmosphere. We don't want anyone to feel rushed. We are not fast food. Our home-cooked, handmade items and long history within the community are a part of what makes us different. And we have a wonderful staff.
(Marty noted Burgers R Us, like many restaurants across the region, is short-staffed at the moment.)
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: The location is an advantage and a disadvantage. We are at a prime spot on a busy highway with high visibility. But coming in either direction, people pass a number of fast-food restaurants. People who are from this area know we are here. But visitors passing through don't know to wait for us. We're glad the bridge and roadwork is finished. It did cause confusion for even some of our regulars when all the barrels were out and traffic was shifted back and forth. But now we've got great access from and to the highway.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant and why?
A: We take a look at the menu every year or so to see if we need to make any changes. We look at sales and items that seldom ordered might be removed. We might also think of something new we'd like to add. Our biggest effort on menu changes are to keep the prices as affordable as we can for our customers.
Q: What’s your favorite cookbook?
A: I don't know if I can say I have one favorite. I have looked at a lot that have been put out by our local churches. I've gotten a lot of recipes for home-cooking food out of those and from family recipe collections. I have one cookbook on grilling by Bobby Flay that I've used. He knows how to use spices. He knows how to flavor stuff.