WEBER CITY, Va. — Burgers R Us, a two-time "best burger" winner in the Kingsport Times News Readers Choice Awards, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Aug. 29.

Don't let the name and burger accolades fool you. This isn't just a burger joint. Burgers R Us does offer a full line of burgers. There's even one called "The Lumberjack," which is a double-decker fresh-beef burger on Texas toast with trimmings that include hash browns.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you