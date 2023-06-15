The Times News will not publish Monday Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: The Kingsport Times News will not publish a newspaper Monday, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth, a federal holiday.The holiday commemorates the day when the last enslaved people in the country were informed of their freedom.Our website, timesnews.net, will be available Monday, and print publication will resume Tuesday. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Publishing Journalism Juneteenth Kingsport Times News Music LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News The Times News will not publish Monday Dollywood celebrates Summer with the Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration Wells family releases tribute video Blountville woman charged in murder for hire plot Thursday marks the two year anniversary of Summer Wells' disappearance Northeast State sets virtual Tennessee Reconnect summer meetings ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.