BRISTOL — With fewer people than ever carrying cash, the Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by offering new ways to pay.

In addition to the traditional red kettles and the familiar ringing bell, the Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on kettle signs allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make digital donations.

Donors can visit www.SalvationArmyTriCities.org and select “Give to Our Virtual Kettle” to set up a kettle.

