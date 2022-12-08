BRISTOL — With fewer people than ever carrying cash, the Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by offering new ways to pay.
In addition to the traditional red kettles and the familiar ringing bell, the Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on kettle signs allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make digital donations.
“We’re hoping that the ability to donate through Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even easier for donors to help the Salvation Army this year. We’ve also added PayPal and Venmo,” said Maj. Brooks Gilliam of the Salvation Army’s Bristol corps.
“As fewer people carry cash, this is a simple and convenient way to give, especially for our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days,” he said.
Another touchless way to donate this year is through Text-to-Give.
“We’re asking people to text KETTLE to 91999, enter the donation amount, and you’re done. It’s as easy as that,” said Capt. Benny Carringer from the Johnson City Salvation Army. “You can even give on Amazon Alexa this year by saying, ‘Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army.’ ”
Now in its 132nd year, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars nationwide to provide year-round shelter for the homeless, meals for the hungry, financial assistance to families struggling to pay their bills, after school and summer camp programs for kids, disaster relief, and many other services to America’s most vulnerable populations.
Donors can also use a mobile device to set up their own virtual red kettle to raise funds for the organization.
“We’re excited about this new opportunity for our supporters to set up their very own virtual Salvation Army red kettle, either as an individual or as part of a team. Spread the word on social media and challenge your friends, family members, or coworkers to donate and help reach your fundraising goal,” said Capt. Aaron Abram of the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport.