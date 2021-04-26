Aircraft watchers at Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise County got to see an antique in top form on Monday — a 75-year-old mint green and tan Cessna 140 flown by Blacksburg resident and Virginia Tech professor Ralph Badinelli. Named “The Other Woman” by its previous owner, the aircraft was manufactured a few miles away from where B-29 bombers were manufactured for the Army Air Force a year before it came off the Cessna production line in 1946.
Badinelli said he asked his wife if she wanted the Cessna’s name removed when he bought it.
“She said no, you keep it on there because that’s what it is,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a great airplane.”