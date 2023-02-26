Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub officials said they are prepared to continue marketing Northeast Tennessee, including Sullivan County, whether county government plays a part or not.
“We’re focused on moving forward with the action plan we have been focused on,” Scott Robertson, NETNHub chief communications officer, said.
The Sullivan County Commission recently voted to end any involvement with NETNHub, or the Hub. The move also ends a potential merger of the Hub with NETWORKS, Sullivan County’s economic development arm.
There had been negotiations taking place between the two bodies, and recently the economic development arm for Washington, Carter, and Unicoi counties — NETREP — blended in with the Hub.
Two employees of NETREP, Mitch Miller and Michelle Black, are poised to join the Hub on March 1.
Miller, who will be the Hub’s COO, said steps are already being implemented by NETNHub for a regional marketing approach and those efforts will continue.
“We’re looking at about a short-term window of six months to try to implement some strategies in programs and get in place to tell the story of who we are and what we are doing,” Miller said.
The implementation revolves around four key points: retaining and attracting talent, marketing the region as a whole, developing business, and unifying government efforts.
The organization is looking not just at Sullivan and Washington counties as the “Hub” for Northeast Tennessee, but at the eight-county region, with those counties being just part of the puzzle.
The Hub was implemented last year by business and community leaders in a public-private partnership, and Miller said the goal is to continue on that path and make the partnership even larger.
The Hub has already received a grant through TVA and a two-way communications platform developed by Anthill, which Miller says can improve communication between managers and front-line workers. In the end, this can help with employee retention and upscaling, Miller said.
NETNHub is also developing a podcast for young professionals, which will be hosted by Michelle Black and Ryan Shipley. The first show has young talent lined up from Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, Robertson said.
Robertson said the Hub wants to meet young professionals where they are.
“One thing we hear from employers is that they need the 22- 44-year-old demographic if they are going to have sustainability in the workforce,” Robertson said. “Those people listen more closely to people their own age.”
Other steps being implemented include conducting a regional inventory of assets and what is called “dead space,” areas throughout the region that could possibly have an economic development impact, but are now underutilized.
Robertson said the Hub wants to implement a data-driven approach. He explained how Kingsport and Johnson City have separate metropolitan statistical areas. He said the organization wants to create data that combines them.
“If we just keep talking the Kingsport MSA that and the Johnson City MSA that, first off, that just perpetuates the us vs. us mindset,” Robertson said.
Another plan in the works is a 30-day boot camp to help train social media influencers within the region to help them promote their brand. At the same time, the Hub will ask the influencers to promote the region.
Moreover, a large part of the influence NETNHub hopes to bring to the region is developing a website, which is in the works.
All these things have one thing in common. They require no help from government, just tools that utilize social media and technology to introduce the Northeast Tennessee brand to other parts of the country.
“It’s not driven by politics,” Robertson said. “It’s driven by business. It’s driven by people in the region. It’s driven by how we carry out communication every day.”