The Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament was a hole-in-one By AVA SHERER asherer@timesnews.net Jul 23, 2022 A disc golfer launches a throw as two other competitors watch during the Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament at Borden Park Friday. AVA SHERER/Kingsport Times News KINGSPORT — Flying discs streaked freely across Borden Park during the Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament on Friday.At 5 p.m. pre-registered players gathered at the Lamont Street course for some friendly competition.The tournament was composed of two sessions, the second of which began at 8 p.m. and featured a glowing element.With the flick of a wrist, players threw discs into numerous chain-link baskets located around the park.The team with the lowest number of total throws was the winner of a game. The event was a singles tournament, meaning it was more of a free-for-all rather than a strict bracket. All levels of players from recreational to intermediate to professional were eligible to compete.Friends Hunter Cox and Cole Killen said they have been playing disc golf for six years and playing competitively for three or four."It's a blast," the pair said.Hunter and Cole said they play "for fun" but because of work, they had not been able to enjoy the sport for a while.They said that this Fun Fest tournament was a great opportunity to play again.