Let the Games Begin

A disc golfer launches a throw as two other competitors watch during the Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament at Borden Park Friday.

 AVA SHERER/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Flying discs streaked freely across Borden Park during the Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament on Friday.

At 5 p.m. pre-registered players gathered at the Lamont Street course for some friendly competition.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video