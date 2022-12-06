Preschoolers from Union Primary School get ready to visit Santa's Workshop at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. Center Principal William Austin said the event could bring as many as 500 county and Norton preschoolers and kindergarteners to the center this week to enjoy holiday activities and meet Santa Claus.
While Red Ryder BB guns were not part of the fun at the Wise County Career and Technical Center's Santa's Workshop Monday, Santa's helpers showed preschoolers other ways to stay safe and healthy during the holidays.
Preschoolers at the Wise County Career and Technical Center's Santa's Workshop Monday get dancing lessons from a gingerbread man.
A preschooler tells Santa what he really wants for Christmas Mondat at Santa's workshop at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday.
A student from the Wise County Career and Technical Center's culinary program helps a preschooler decorate his own Christmas cookie Monday as part of the center's Santa's Workshop event.
Musical 'elf' and Wise County Career and Technical Center staffer Tim Anderson helped entertain kids during the center's Santa's Workshop Monday.
Wise County Career and Technical Center student Ally Fields re-enacts Ralphie Parker's feelings about Aunt Clara's gift of a bunny suit during Santa's Workshop Monday.
Reindeer pull a sleigh full of preschoolers through the Wise County Career and Technical Center as part of Santa’s Workshop Monday.
A gingerbread man checks on preschoolers painting their own holiday ornaments at the Wise County Career and Technical; Center's Santa's Workshop.
Preschoolers wait their turn to tell Santa what they want for Christmas Monday at Santa's Workshop at the Wise County Career and Technical Center.
A hub cap and lug nuts were among the decorations for Santa’s Workshop on Monday.
A happy Ralphie Parker graces the walls at the Wise County Career and Technical Center's Santa's Workshop.
WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday.
The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
“We’ve had about 300 students, faculty and staff working on this,” Austin said as elves, gingerbread men and other Santa’s helpers made last-minute checks on props and the stations each group of children would visit during the morning.
“Our students get a lot out of this each year too,” said Austin. “They get to enjoy being with the kids and this teaches them to step into their shoes and learn how to interact with them. The preschoolers have a blast too.”
The day gave many of the center’s career sections a workout.
Fabrication and carpentry students had already cut out and sanded bins of wooden ornaments and readied cans of paint for preschoolers to paint their own tree decorations. The culinary arts department baked the first of several pans of sugar cookies this week and prepared batches of frosting and decorations.
Cosmetology students also made batches of reindeer antlers for the kids to wear, and computer and cybersecurity students worked with electrical department students to install holiday lighting and a disco where kids got to dance a holiday-themed Hokey Pokey.
Many preschoolers also got to bend the school rules by riding a sleigh drawn by center student reindeers with an occasional push by a gingerbread man. Thanks to two local residents who identified themselves as The Pink Nightmares, some students wandered the halls in pink bunny suits and bearing the same look as Ralphie Parker when he modeled Aunt Clara’s Christmas gift for his parents.
Students and faculty also created the centerpiece for the experience — the Higbee’s Department Store Santa scene with elves at the ready to move a rotating line of kids to meet the chief North Pole resident and employer.
“This is probably the favorite time of the year for everyone here,” said chief elf Tina Colley, who assured that her team of Santa’s helpers was nicer than the ones in the movie.
Several “Easter eggs” from the movie were featured through the halls of the center — a section of hallway turned into the front of Warren G. Harding Elementary School, the “Old Man’s” hubcap and missing lug nuts and a mannequin of Flick in a corner with his tongue stuck to a flagpole.
Austin said the event has made it easy for the preschoolers and center students and staff to believe in the man in the red suit and white beard.
“We’ve had a lot of the kids say that Santa lives in the blue building on the hill,” Austin said, referring to the center’s color and location.
After four more days of hosting preschoolers from Wise County and Norton schools, Austin said, the center will open Santa’s Workshop to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is $5 per family, and kids will enjoy the same activities.