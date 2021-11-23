KINGSPORT — Testimony began Monday afternoon in the trial of Michael Gillis — the director of Hunger First who was charged with disorderly conduct after a heated exchange with a Kingsport police officer.
The trial is taking place in Sullivan County General Sessions Court before Judge Mark Toohey. On Monday, four Kingsport police officers gave testimony for more than three hours about what took place between them and Gillis on Aug. 20, 2020, outside the Hunger First office (829 Myrtle St.).
Following the testimony, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Parsons rested the state’s case. Toohey continued the trial to Feb. 9.
According to testimony from Officer Joseph Malone, he was at Hunger First the morning of Aug. 20 in reference to a code violation, and he had just cited someone for sleeping on the stoop of Hunger First. Officer Aaron Grimes soon after arrived as backup and Malone said he was “about to wrap up” and leave.
While Malone was talking to Grimes, a Kia Sorento showed up, parked by a yellow-painted curb and blocked part of the roadway, Malone said. “It was pretty much a traffic hazard,” Grimes testified.
“(Gillis) jumped out of his car and asked what we were doing on his property and to stop harassing the homeless,” Malone said. “I told him to move his car and he didn’t. I asked him again and he continued to argue and raise his voice.”
According to a witness video posted to social media, Gillis got back in his vehicle. Eventually, officers approached and asked him multiple times to step out of the car. Gillis refused and was eventually pulled out of the car, taken to the ground and arrested.
“When he refused ID, I made the decision to take him into custody and charge him with disorderly conduct,” Malone testified.
As Gillis was removed from his vehicle, several of the officers testified that Gillis attempted to pull away and once outside the vehicle, he “flexed up” as the officers were attempting to handcuff him.
Under cross- examination, Gillis’ attorney Matthew Spivey pointed out that Gillis did return to his vehicle after he was ordered to by Malone. Spivey said no vehicles were impeded by Gillis’ vehicle and noted there’s nothing illegal about asking questions of or cursing at police officers.
“(Gillis) started to open his car door and an officer was in front of the car as he was trying to get in,” Spivey said. “He did get in the car and close the door. What is he not obeying?”
Spivey also questioned Malone about his history as a Kingsport police officer, noting he had only been a certified officer for about four to five months when this incident took place.
Gillis has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against Kingsport and three of the officers involved in the August 2020 incident, claiming his 4th Amendment rights were violated through an unlawful seizure, the use of excessive force and with inadequate training.
Gillis claims he gave two men permission to rest on the stoop of Hunger First and then left to serve lunches to homeless people elsewhere in town. When Gillis returned, he said he found police ordering the two men to leave because they were supposedly causing a fire hazard.
The lawsuit argues that Gillis did not resist arrest and was attempting to comply with officers at the time of his arrest.
Gillis was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, illegal parking and failure to obey a lawful order.