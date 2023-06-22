Sullivan OKs landfill developer's contract

Sullivan County Commissioner Terry Harkleroad holds up a first draft copy of the contract with EcoSafe Systems in this file photo.

 Erica Youn

A former Sullivan County commissioner and a Bloomingdale community leader died Saturday.

Terry Lee Harkleroad, 66, was known as a man who loved his community and his family, while battling sickness his whole life.

