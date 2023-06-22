A former Sullivan County commissioner and a Bloomingdale community leader died Saturday.
Terry Lee Harkleroad, 66, was known as a man who loved his community and his family, while battling sickness his whole life.
“He had a heart as big as all the outdoors,” Allan Pope, former Sullivan Highway Commissioner and Harkleroad’s cousin, said. “There wasn’t a finer person anywhere.”
Harkleroad served 16 years as a county commissioner, representing the Bloomingdale community. He also served as Bloomingdale Fire Department Fire Chief and remained active in the Bloomingdale Ruritan.
His wife, Freda, who he was married to for more than 30 years ago, passed away about two years ago, Pope said.
He was devastated by the passing, Pope said.
They left one son: Brandon.
Harkleroad was known as a commissioner who never had an agenda and did things the right way, always thinking of those he represented.
“He did his absolute best to represent his constituents,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said. “He was active in his community and he knew what they wanted him to do.”
Venable said he talked to Harkleroad regularly and said he had spoken with him just a few weeks ago. Even then he was thinking about the community and trying to solve an issue with the Ruritan Club.
“He never quit being active,” Venable said.
Pope said Harkleroad worked for years as a sewing machine mechanic. Harkleroad had a certification to work on them. Harkleroad also built computers and Pope said he had a knack for it.
Pope said his cousin battled sickness all of his life, from the day he was born.
“He wasn’t expected to live long after he was born,” Pope said.
Harkleroad, though, battled through it all, living a life well beyond what the doctors thought.
Harkleroad had a big heart and would do “anything in the world for you,” Pope said.
When Pope was diagnosed with cancer, his cousin called him at least twice a week to check on him.
Pope said he was elected as Highway Commissioner the same time Harkleroad was elected on the County Commission in 2006.
Harkleroad finally gave up his seat when he became too sick to run.
But for 16 years, Harkleroad took his job as County Commissioner for Bloomingdale seriously. And he did his job well.
“His job was to serve the people of his district,” Pope said. “And he did.”
