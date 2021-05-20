BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission voted on Thursday to appoint Teresa Nelson to fill the General Sessions Court Division 1 judgeship upon the expected June 30 retirement of Judge Klyne Lauderback. Nelson’s appointment means she will serve out the rest of Laudeback’s term, which was to expire on Aug. 31. 2022, and will have to run for election to keep the seat.
Nelson has worked in the Sullivan County District Attorney’s office as an assistant district attorney for more than 22 years, with areas of practice including major felony prosecution for the past 15 years.
Prior to joining the DA’s office, Nelson was in private practice and her areas of practice included defense law. Her experience also includes service as an instructor and adjunct professor at the college level and for local law enforcement agencies.
“The general sessions court is one of the most important courts in the county,” Nelson said. “The reason that it is, is because it is the gatekeeper. It is where the vast majority of our cases originate. They will see the general sessions judge and they will either move on to criminal court or they will be handled in general sessions court. And it is very important that the person who sits on that bench be able to listen to the cases, assess the cases, know the law, be able to make tough decisions, in tough environments. And I feel like my career as a prosecutor has allowed me to do that. I can say as a prosecutor, yes, we are attorneys. But a job as a prosecutor is uniquely different than any other law job. And the reason is because when you’re hired as a lawyer to represent someone, you are to advocate for that client, that is the job. As a prosecutor, our role is different. Our role is to seek justice, and justice can take many forms. Justice is to speak for victims. Justice is to prosecute those who violate the law, and to seek the appropriate punishment. But justice also can mean recognizing when someone hasn’t violated law. And it means standing up and saying ‘No, we’re not going to this.’ As a prosecutor, that’s what you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to be able to not only prosecute people who commit criminal law violations. You’re also supposed to protect the rights of those who are accused. It doesn’t mean turning a blind eye and advocating for a particular side with- out considering the other side. It means looking at both sides. And it means standing up for the rights of the victims, but also for the rights of the accused.”
Nelson was one of three who sought and were nominated for the job. The others were Timothy Horne and Jason Arthur.
Nelson won in the first round of voting, with 20 votes in her favor from the 23 commissioners present.
In other business on Thursday, the commission approved a resolution authorizing the county school system to spend $300,000 from within the system’s budget to buy “the Bishop property” near West Ridge High School’s main entrance off Lynn Road. The vote was 22 yes and two absent.
A resolution regarding the future use the Blount- ville Elementary and Blountville Middle schools property was introduced on first reading by its sponsors, meaning no vote and no discussion. It will be on the commission’s agenda for a potential vote next month.