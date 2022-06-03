ROGERSVILLE — Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, spoke to the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce about the importance of redistricting during the chamber’s May 26 meeting.
Hicks was appointed to be a coordinator for West Tennessee on the redistricting committee in the House of Representatives.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of the districts that elected officials represent based on population. Basically, this means that all of the state senate and house members have to represent about the same number of people.
According to the 2020 Census, the state of Tennessee now has a population of 6.9 million people and saw a 9% population growth. This means that each member of the house will have to represent approximately 69,806 people.
The redistricting also allows for a district’s population to be 5% above or below 69,000.
Hicks said that when the house started to redraw the districts, they considered the constitution, the statutes or laws in Tennessee and the Voters Rights Act of 1965.
According to Hicks, the populations across the state of Tennessee shifted.
“If you’re living in East, [the population] shifted to the west; if you live in the West, it shifted to the middle,” Hicks said. “Everything shifted.”
Hicks said that redistricting could be good because counties can gain more elected officials.
Due to population, Hawkins County will be divided between two districts, with Hicks representing the southern half of the county and Scotty Campbell representing the Mount Carmel and Allandale portion of the county.
According to Hicks, redistricting is important because it prepares the state to best represent the population and prepare for coming changes in the economy.
“I’m just gonna tell you there’s so much revenue right now in the state,” Hicks said. “But, you know, what’s that from? We know a lot of that is from the federal government, and we’ve seen windfalls like we will never see again. The growth is just crazy, and so what we have done, we said, ‘Look, we know this cannot last.’ I mean, we are going to recess; I’m not saying it’s going to be a recession; I’m just saying it’s going to recess. So we have tried to position ourselves to make sure that we’re ready in two years to see what it looks like.”
The new redistricting guidelines will take effect after the election in November.