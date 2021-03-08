NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s average gas price continues to climb, increasing another 8 cents over last week.
The state average is now $2.58, which is nearly 35 cents more than one month ago and 41 cents more than one year ago, AAA reported. It is also the most expensive daily average since May 2019.
So far this year, Tennessee gas prices have increased an average of 54 cents per gallon since Jan. 1, according to AAA. Pump prices increased 19 cents in January, 27 cents in February and 8 cents so far in March.
“With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing and crude prices on the rise, cheap prices are in the rear view mirror for the immediate future,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release.
Quick facts
• 35% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.50.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.38 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.86 for regular unleaded.
• Three metro areas saw double-digit increases over last week: Nashville (+11 cents), Clarksville (+10 cents) and Cleveland (+10 cents).
• Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Nashville ($2.64)
• Clarksville ($2.62)
• Memphis ($2.62)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Knoxville ($2.52)
• Chattanooga ($2.52)
• Kingsport ($2.54)
Across the nation
With a nickel increase on the week, the national gas price average has reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month. Every state average has climbed by double-digits since February, resulting in one in 10 gas stations with pump prices that are $3 per gallon or more.
Pump prices are increasing as refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices (WTI) surged by more than $2 per barrel to $66 per barrel on Friday, the highest price in nearly two years. The jump in crude followed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ and their allies’, collectively known as OPEC+, surprise decision to minimally increase production in April.
The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report for the week ending Feb. 26 shows refinery capacity at 56%, which is the lowest rate recorded by the agency. It is also 12 percentage points below last week and 18 percentage points lower than a year ago. EIA data also points to a decrease in gasoline stocks down to 243.4 million barrels, which is 3.5% below levels at the end of February 2020.
Today’s national average is nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before state lockdowns and working/learning from home started.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $2.26 to settle at $66.09, AAA reported.
At the end of last week, OPEC+ announced the decision to add only about 170,000 barrels per day to world markets in April. The industry had been expecting a production increase of about 1.5 million barrels per day in April, with more oil released in May, June and beyond. This decision sent crude oil surging to the highest price point since April 2019.
For this week, prices may continue to increase if the market remains optimistic about crude demand as vaccines become more widespread.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.