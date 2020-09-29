NASHVILLE — Gas prices in Tennessee are dropping with the temperatures.
The state average declined 2 cents from last week to $1.92, which is 7 cents less than one month ago and 46 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported.
“Gasoline stocks declined over the week, but low demand helped push pump prices lower both locally and nationally,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee public affairs director for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “That trend is likely to continue into the fall as the season sees fewer road trips, especially amid the pandemic.”
Quick facts
• 89% of the state’s gas stations have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.74 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.23 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee is the eighth least expensive market in the nation.
Local averages
• Johnson City ($1.89)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.90)
Most expensive gas prices
• Nashville ($1.95)
• Memphis ($1.95)
• Morristown ($1.94)
Least expensive gas prices
• Chattanooga ($1.85)
• Cleveland ($1.85)
• Clarksville (1.89)
Across the nation
The latest Energy Information Administration report measures demand at 8.52 million barrels per day, which is a slight uptick from the previous week’s 8.48 million barrels per day. However, the small increase is still 850,000 barrels per day lower than last year at this time.
The national gas price average is $2.18, which is the same price as last week, 5 cents less than a month ago and 47 cents cheaper than a year ago. On the week, most states saw gas prices decrease or moderate fluctuations by a penny or two. A continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to fall.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 6 cents to settle at $40.25, AAA reported.
Domestic crude prices declined due to increased market fears as coronavirus infections increase worldwide, which could impact crude demand. Before market fears emerged, there was some market optimism that domestic demand could be starting to stabilize after EIA’s latest weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels to 494.4 million barrels.
Decreasing stocks could signal that supply and demand are rebalancing, while crude production decreased by 200,000 barrels per day to 10.7 million barrels per day. Crude prices could decline further if demand concerns continue to worry the market.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.