NASHVILLE — Gas prices in Tennessee are continuing to fall due to a significant drop in demand.
The state’s average gas price is $1.91, which is nearly 2 cents less than one month ago and 40 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported.
“The U.S. has a very healthy level of gasoline stocks due to lower demand, and that is keeping gas prices low,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “Tennessee’s state gas price average has declined the past 13 consecutive days, for a total discount of four cents.”
Quick facts
• 90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.70 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.23 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($1.96)
• Morristown ($1.94)
• Jackson ($1.94)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Cleveland ($1.81)
• Chattanooga ($1.82)
• Johnson City ($1.88)
Across the nation
Gasoline demand has dropped significantly since the beginning of the month, down from 8.8 million barrels per day to 8.2 million barrels per day, according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.
This latest demand measurement is the lowest since mid-June, according to AAA. While the drop isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year — people tend to drive less in the fall — it is a staggering 14% less than last October. On the week, gasoline stocks increased to 227 million barrels, putting total supplies at a 4-million-barrel surplus compared to this time last year.
This summer brought an increase in demand compared to spring, but with coronavirus cases increasing, activity at the pump is declining — both fill-ups and prices. The national average is $2.16, which is the same price as last week, 2 cents cheaper than last month and 44 cents less than last year, AAA reported.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 79 cents to settle at $39.85, AAA reported.
Domestic crude prices decreased in light of market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand. The decrease in price occurred despite EIA’s weekly report showing that total domestic crude inventories dropped by 1 million barrels to 488.1 million barrels. If demand concerns continue this week, crude prices could decrease further.