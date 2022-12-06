Kingsport work session

State Reps. Brad Hulsey, left, and John Crawford, middle, and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, listen Monday night to Kingsport city present a wish list of initiatives for the upcoming Tennessee General Assembly session.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, told Kingsport city officials Monday there may not be any appetite in the Tennessee General Assembly to give back a portion of state shared sales tax to local municipalities that it doesn’t share.

“From what I saw last year, it’s going to have to get a whole lot more traction or it doesn’t have a chance,” Crawford said.

