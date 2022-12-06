State Reps. Brad Hulsey, left, and John Crawford, middle, and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, listen Monday night to Kingsport city present a wish list of initiatives for the upcoming Tennessee General Assembly session.
State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, told Kingsport city officials Monday there may not be any appetite in the Tennessee General Assembly to give back a portion of state shared sales tax to local municipalities that it doesn’t share.
“From what I saw last year, it’s going to have to get a whole lot more traction or it doesn’t have a chance,” Crawford said.
Crawford, along with state Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, spoke with the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday during a work session about the upcoming Tennessee General Assembly session. That session starts in January.
City officials presented a “wish list” of 10 projects and policies they hope the local state delegation will bring up in the session.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said one priority he hoped would be considered would be to restore the “sharing model” for 1% of the state shared sales tax that is not shared with local municipalities.
The state currently has a sales tax rate of 7%, while local governments are able to add an additional 2.75% on top of that in order to fund local projects or operations.
Out of the state’s 7%, half of a percent is used for the state’s education funding, 5.5% is shared between local governments and the state and the final 1% goes straight to the state and is not shared.
Historically, in the 1940s, the state began the sales tax sharing revenue model, but in 2002, the state approved a 1% tax increase to help fund state government.
The state has since never rolled back that portion of the sales tax into a sharing revenue model.
Alderman Darrell Duncan asked the delegation if there was support for it.
“It got a little bit of traction last year,” Crawford said. “Especially those who came from the local side. They understand the importance of it.”
Vice Mayor Collette George asked what the city or individuals could do in order to get the shared sales tax restored.
“What can we do to help this?” she asked. “This is very important to everyone in Northeast Tennessee.”
Crawford said because of future economic uncertainty, it would be hard convincing the full state legislature to give money back.
“I think those who come from the local side they understand the importance of knowing that’s your money,” he said. “That’s the locals’ money. But to the state, it’s their money, and getting money from the state right now is going to be tough.”
During the presentation, city officials also expressed support for a new state transportation initiative, which would look at public-private partnerships to help construct roads throughout Tennessee.
Kingsport officials also reminded legislators about infrastructure projects, such as widening of Memorial Boulevard, Rock Springs Road and building the Kingsport Justice Center.
They also asked for assistance at the state level to help promote and market Aerospace Park.
The site, which is adjacent to Tri-Cities Airport, opened for business in October 2020 at a cost of almost $19 million. The 160-acre park has been estimated to be able to bring in between 1,500 to 2,500 jobs once it is fully running.
The park’s first tenant was announced in April and is expected to bring 12 jobs.