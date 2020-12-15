NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s average gas price is up another 2 cents ahead of the holidays.
The state average of $1.92 is 4 cents more than one month ago and 38 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported. Despite the price increase, Tennessee is now the seventh least- expensive market in the nation.
“Gasoline demand is down 14% year-over-year. The numbers we are seeing as of late are very similar to readings from May when many states were locked down and demand was very low,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “The fact is, Americans are filling up less as states re-introduce travel restrictions and the pandemic lingers.”
Quick facts
• 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.76 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.20 for regular unleaded.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($1.98)
• Jackson ($1.95)
• Johnson City ($1.93)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Clarksville ($1.85)
• Chattanooga ($1.87)
• Cleveland ($1.88)
Across the nation
Since the beginning of November, U.S. gasoline demand has softened. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows demand measured at 8.7 million barrels per day for the week ending Nov. 6.
In its latest report, for the week ending Dec. 4, demand measured at 7.6 million barrels per day. That is the lowest reading since the end of May and marks four weeks of straight decline.
With softer gasoline demand, many states are seeing pump prices push cheaper, though at modest rates. Motorists are not seeing larger declines at the pump, likely due to crude oil prices, which continue to trend around $46 per barrel (WTI). However, crude prices have not pushed above this price point.
Regardless, amid low gasoline demand, high gasoline inventory and a resurgence in coronavirus cases, gas prices are not likely to see large increases. On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.16. That is 4 cents less than last month and 40 cents cheaper than last year, according to AAA.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 21 cents to settle at $46.57, AAA reported. Crude prices ended with a loss for the day due to market concerns that demand may dwindle in the coming winter months.
Prices increased slightly over the previous week, though, amid continued market optimism that demand will recover in 2021 as Americans begin receiving coronavirus vaccines. More positive news about Americans receiving the emergency coronavirus vaccine will likely continue to bolster the domestic price of crude oil this week, AAA predicts.